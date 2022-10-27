Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.