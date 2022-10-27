For the drive home in Wahoo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
