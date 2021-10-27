Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.