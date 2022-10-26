This evening in Wahoo: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
