Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.