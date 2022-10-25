Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.