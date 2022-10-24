For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
