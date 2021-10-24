Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.