Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
