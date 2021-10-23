Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.