Wahoo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Wahoo, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
