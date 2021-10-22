Wahoo's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
