Wahoo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
