Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

