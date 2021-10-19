 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics