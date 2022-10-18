This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
