For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
