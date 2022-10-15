This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
