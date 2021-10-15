Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
