Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

