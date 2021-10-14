This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
