 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics