Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Some clouds early with showers likely after midnight, and a thunderstorm is possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph.