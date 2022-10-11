Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.