Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wahoo. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

