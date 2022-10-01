Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.