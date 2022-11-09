Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers likely late. A thunderstorm is also possible. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
