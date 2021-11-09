Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.