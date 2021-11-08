This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
