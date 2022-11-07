This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
