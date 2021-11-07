Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.