Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.