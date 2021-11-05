This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
