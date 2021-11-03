Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.