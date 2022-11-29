Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
