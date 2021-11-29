This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
