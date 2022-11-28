Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.