This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
