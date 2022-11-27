Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.