Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.