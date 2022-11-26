Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.