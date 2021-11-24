Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Wahoo Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.