Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

