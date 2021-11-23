Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.