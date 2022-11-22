This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
