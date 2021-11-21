This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
