This evening in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
