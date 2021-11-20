This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
