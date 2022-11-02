This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Generally fair. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
