Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

