Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
