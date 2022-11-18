Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.