This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered snow showers along a cold front today. With the front temporarily stalling, some are going to see more snow than others. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
A few snow flurries around Thursday morning as a cold front works over us. By early Friday morning, feels like temperatures will be around zero degrees. Will it get any worse? Find out here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, w…
Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Just as cold today as yesterday, but more wind, so feeling colder. Just as we try to warm up, another cold front will slam us Thursday. Thursday night wind chills will be brutal. Check them out here.
The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow or more through Sunday that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix…
It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees t…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…